Zoe Atkin raises hopes of another Team GB gold with impressive qualifying show

Birmingham's Zoe Atkin raised hopes of a record-breaking fourth Winter Olympic gold medal for Great Britain after qualifying in first place for Saturday’s women’s freestyle halfpipe competition in Livigno.

Atkin nailed a first run score of 91.5 that was enough to top the standings, while China’s defending champion Eileen Gu made it through in fifth place.

It was a major statement of intent by 23-year-old Atkin, whose older sister Izzy won Britain’s first ever medal on skis when she took bronze in the women’s ski slopestyle in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Zoe Atkin raised hopes of a fourth Winter Olympic gold for Great Britain (David Davies/PA)

Atkin won the world title in Engadin, Switzerland, last year, and came to the Games fresh from a gold medal in the superpipe competition at last month’s X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Gu has so far won silver medals in both slopestyle and Big Air, and is the only athlete attempting to take on all three disciplines.

She has been critical of the hectic schedule she has endured as a result, and rode her luck to reach her third final after crashing out of her first run.

Zoe Atkin soared to the top score in halfpipe qualifying (David Davies/PA)

Gu had another shaky moment halfway down her second as she stared early elimination in the face, but recovered to score 86.5 that was comfortably enough to see her through.

The competition was delayed for 15 minutes following a bad crash by Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, the 2018 gold medallist and 2022 runner-up, who was attended by medics before being carried from the course on a stretcher.