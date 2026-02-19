'Wolves have got it wrong': A key problem that Wolves desperately need to address next season
It has been a debate that has been ongoing throughout Wolves' miserable season.
By Jonny Drury
Published
In amongst discussions on bad performance and results, selections and decision - there has been a debate around captaincy.
A number of Wolves players have donned the captain's armband this season at various points of the campaign.
It is a topic that has cropped up time and time again - and on this week's E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen look at the issue and discuss why it is one of the big key problems that needs addressing for next season.