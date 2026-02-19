Wolves comment: Proving points, showing fight and another small positive emerges from tough season

But Wednesday evening was certainly one of those moments - as Tom Edozie came off the bench to net within minutes on his senior debut and help Wolves to stun the league leaders Arsenal.

Here is a look at some key points to come from the game:

A helpful change

When Bukayo Saka headed home after five minutes - some Wolves fans will have been thinking how many are they going to ship.

In the early stages Wolves looked all over the place, they looked vulnerable and they had no outlet to get up the pitch with just Adam Armstrong up top.

But when Angel Gomes went down and came off with a back injury - they were forced into a change and it looked like it helped.

Tolu Arokodare came on and he gave Wolves a focal point, someone to play off. The forward has his limitations - but it certainly helped Wolves.

From that point, Arsenal looked relatively blunt and the change of personnel.

Armstrong impact

Most people know Armstrong is a very good Championship striker who has never really cut it in the Premier League.