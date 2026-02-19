'Things are looking up': Max O'Leary insists West Brom are in confident mood ahead of huge triple game week

Albion have strung together back to back draws and clean sheets in the league - having been leaking goals in the first few weeks under new boss Eric Ramsay.

The bad run of form sees Albion sitting close to the relegation zone - ahead of a busy three game week with matches against Coventry, Charlton and Oxford.

The back to back draws have stopped the rot and O'Leary has explained that it has given the side renewed confidence that they now need to build on.

He told the Albion website: "We’ve been setting foundations for the team to go on now and get something out of matches.

“Obviously, clean sheets are nice but we want to be winning games. Putting ourselves in the best position to do that starts from us keeping things tight at the back, which we managed to do in the Stoke and Birmingham games.

“The conversations we’ve had as a group here have been good, but we’ve had to stay positive despite how games have gone for us.

“We’ve tried to build that confidence back up, as we’ve shown in the games recently. We want to show that we can get out of the tricky period we’ve faced. If we do that, then we’ll push ourselves up the table."

Albion in action recently against Birmingham City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The run of results under Ramsay has led the new Baggies chief to admit that he has had to have 'honest conversations' with his Albion squad - in a bid to drag them out of a relegation battle.

O'Leary has echoed those words and insists there has been self reflection across the side - with leaders stepping up amid a difficult period.

And the goalkeeper, who signed on a short term deal and from Bristol City in January, believes Albion have come out of the other side of a rotten run and things are looking up.

He added: “What we need is honesty, that self-reflection and having the leaders who can drag people through the tough times. Driving standards and remaining confident are the main factors which we need every day at the training ground and then on a match day.

“You need that mix in the changing room, and we do have that here. We’ve got more experienced boys and younger ones there too who have the benefit of being pushed by the older lads. Conversations in recent weeks have needed to happen and I feel we’ve come out the other side of it and things are looking up for us.

“You can see in the last couple of games in the league that there’s been a shift in how we play and set up, so it’s about adapting in these tough moments and acting quickly. There’s no time to dwell on what’s been, there’s got to be action taken and we’ll be looking to take more action in this busy week coming up.”