Runners represent Newport near and far

The Newport & District Running Club member took on more than 21 laps around the cycle track at Shrewsbury Sports Centre, finishing in a time of one hour 49 minutes 42 seconds for fourth place overall.

Meanwhile, Keith Robbins carried the Newport club's name to the other side of the world as he took part in the Dee Why to Manly 10k "Sun Run" - an iconic race in the Sydney area.

Keith Robbins at the Sun Run in Australia

It was already around 25 degrees Celsius at the start time of 6.45am - topping out at more than 30C around the course - as more than 10,000 runners competed across the 10-kilometre and 7k races.

Competing alongside his son Daniel, Robbins ran a time of 67 minutes to finish sixth out of 25 runners in the 70-79 age category; 5,416th out of 8,545 overall.

After the race, Robbins said: "Our plan to take a quick refreshing dip in the sea (along with thousands of others) was scuppered when the shark alarm was sounded within five minutes of finishing!

"Maybe stick to land and park run! The race was superbly well organised and there was amazing support along the entire course."