Rob Edwards on selection dilemmas and Wolves' future planning

After taking on Arsenal last night, Wolves have 11 Premier League matches remaining to restore some pride in the team and club before their expected relegation.

Edwards maintains that the players are on board for a positive finish to the season, but as planning for summer is under way, the head coach says he will select players with the present and not the future in mind.

"The group here now are fully committed and I still really enjoy working with this group and they are showing a real appetite to want to be here and want to try and fight," Edwards said.

"Selection will be done the way I see it at the moment. Selections will be based on who deserves to play, who's in good form and then based around the opposition, what we think is the right thing to do.