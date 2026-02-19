Newport hockey players end losing streak with convincing victory

They eased to a 5-1 victory at Finchfield fourths, with a 17th-minute strike from Jack Tracey getting them on their way before Brad Cronwell got in the act with a brace - either side of a strike by Sam Cole.

Newport added a fifth late on, before the hosts finally had something to cheer with a consolation strike in the closing minutes.

There was also victory for the men's fourths in Midlands Nine North West as they edged out North Stafford fifths thanks to a solitary strike from Ethan Delaney.

And the men's fifths went down 4-0 to a Market Drayton seconds side challenging for promotion from Midlands 10 North West.

Meanwhile, the women's seconds secured an impressive 2-1 victory over Telford & Wrekin fourths, with Gayle Roberts bagging both goals for Newport.