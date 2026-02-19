Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal after dramatic late equaliser

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper was unconvincing with the ball at his feet and often put his own team under pressure.

Unconvincing: 5

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back got into good areas in the second half but did nothing with it. In fact, he made so many errors in possession that Wolves felt the strain.

Poor: 4

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera battled away throughout the game, but made too many errors and had a hand in the second goal.

Mistakes: 5

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno made several important blocks and tackles and he continued his impressive form of late with a strong display.

Strong: 7