Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal after dramatic late equaliser
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Arsenal.
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper was unconvincing with the ball at his feet and often put his own team under pressure.
Unconvincing: 5
Jackson Tchatchoua
The wing-back got into good areas in the second half but did nothing with it. In fact, he made so many errors in possession that Wolves felt the strain.
Poor: 4
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera battled away throughout the game, but made too many errors and had a hand in the second goal.
Mistakes: 5
Santi Bueno
S.Bueno made several important blocks and tackles and he continued his impressive form of late with a strong display.
Strong: 7