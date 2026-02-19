Kyle Bartley issues West Brom fan rallying cry and insists Baggies supporters can have big say in huge three game week

Albion are in the midst of a relegation scrap and head into a three game week that could have a big say in the battle for survival.

They welcome high flyers Coventry City to The Hawthorns on Saturday - before a home clash with fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic in midweek.

Albion then head out on the road against another relegation threatened side in Oxford United the following week.

It is a huge chance for Albion to turn their season around - and former captain Bartley has insisted the fans can have a big say over the course of the next week.

Speaking to BBC WM, the ex-defender said: "I think the fans need to put any feelings aside and get behind the players for 90 minutes because it can be season defining.

"I think it is so hard to see light at the end of the tunnel at the moment because performances and results have been so bad.

"I would urge every single West Brom fan at every home game to get behind the players.

"If you go 1-0 down, shout lounder because from my perspective fans can have a real impact on the team and performances.

"They can help the team come back from 1-0 down, so I am just reiterating to stick behind the team.

"You being a voice can motivate the players."

Bartley, who departed Albion in the summer having failed to recover from an injury - was part of the Sky Sports commentary team as Albion put in an improved display against Birmingham City in their last league outing.

The draw came on the back of another stalemate against Stoke City - and the ex-skipper has revealed he had a conversation with Albion boss Eric Ramsay following the Blues game.

He said: "After the Birmingham game I had a chance to speak to Eric and he discussed with me a bit on tactics and formations and he said the thing for him was not about the system, but a shift in mentality.

"Not to go into a low block so soon, to stay on the front foot and press from the front and win the ball back.

"It takes pressure off the defence, and they are not defending for 50, 60, 70 minutes. It is small building blocks and hopefully they get a result come Saturday."