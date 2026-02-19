Hugo Bueno sends defiant message to Wolves fans and makes 'still giving everything' comment after first Premier League goal

He came off the bench to score the equaliser on what was his senior debut for Wolves - but the other goal also represented a first for Hugo Bueno.

The full back got Wolves back into the clash with a superb curling effort in the second half - which was his first Premier League strike.

It kick started the comeback as Wolves snatched a late point to move them onto double figures in terms of points for the season.

Interviewed alongside teenager Edozie after the game - the full back joked that it had taken him a lot longer than the teenager to bag his first Premier League goal for Wolves.

And he also explained that the performance and the comeback underlined that Wolves are still battling and fighting for every point - despite still sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table.

The full back said: "It was amazing, it took a bit more time that him (Edozie), but it was always nice, a lot of hard work goes on and it has not been an easy season, so to get the reward today was amazing.

"We know it wasn't going to be easy, especially going 2-0 down at home. But we always believed, kept going do to what we did today so I am happy for everyone, we deserve it and hopefully keep this momentum up.

"One thing we always say is that we have to do this also for the club and the fans, they are always there supporting us.

"It as not been an easy season but we always try to give them something, we are still here, still working, giving everything every day and I am really happy for them."