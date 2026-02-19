'He excites us': What Wolves staff have said about Wolves' goalscoring hero Tom Edozie - after plucking him from grassroots team

The 19-year-old came off the bench on the 84th minute and lashed in an equaliser ten minutes later to give Wolves a deserved point - following a superb second half display.

Edozie has been in squads recently before being given the nod by Rob Edwards late in the second period at Molineux. Even the player himself admitted after the game that he thought Edwards had made a mistake when he called for him to get ready.

What do we know about the Wolves teenager and his path from the academy to Premier League goalscorer?

Edozie's story is somewhat different from other players who have been in academies at clubs from a young age.

He only arrived at Wolves in September 2022 - having been picked up on a free transfer from a grassroots team in London.

From there, he spent two years with the club before going on to land his first professional contract back in August 2024.

At the time of his contract announcement, Edozie's qualities both technically as a player and his attitude were outlined by Wolves academy manager Jon Hunter-Barrett.

He explained that these key attributes had 'excited' the Wolves coaching staff about what he could do in the future at the club.

He said: "He needs to make sure that on the end of each move, things get completed – goals, assists, key involvements and moments in games. They’re all going to be important for the type of player he is.

Tom Edozie (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“As a collective, Tom’s attitude and intent to manage the ball in tight areas to get out and create really excites us. He’s got a change of speed once he gets away and evades pressure, to create chances for himself and his teammates.”

And away from Wolves he certainly has a role model to look up to in terms of older brother Samuel.

The 23-year-old winger has long been making his way in the game since coming through at Millwall and then Man City.

He has featured over 50 times for Southampton and has had spells away from the Saints with Anderlecht.