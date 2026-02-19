Buccaneers triumph in derby clash to stay hot on the heels of leaders

Taking advantage of their extra squad depth at Keele University, Drayton raced into an early lead as John Rayson ran through and smashed the ball home after just five minutes.

Harry Freeman doubled the advantage in the 18th minute after using his pace to run around the defence.

Mike Chevins, Phil Brammer, Isaac Brammer and new goalkeeper Wyatt Roscoe worked well to keep Newport at bay and Rayson put the result beyond doubt with his second of the match before Freeman doubled his own personal tally late on.