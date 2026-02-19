Avengers assemble for two big games in four days - bowls round-up

Big wins for the third-placed team against Unison and then Monkmoor on Sunday on the artificial green would really turn up the heat on leaders Shifnal and Bylet.

And Avengers warmed up for the double test by sweeping aside Wollerton at the weekend 20-4 on points, with Chris Taylor their best winner in the four singles clash with a 21-3 card.

Ifton Miners are also desperate for a maximum win tonight against Bowling Stones if they are to stand any hope of retaining the title in the Bradley Winter League in Wrexham.

But Chirk kept up their surge towards the District Invitation League crown in Whitchurch on Tuesday, the reigning champions beating AWC 7-3 to be 26 points clear of Woore.

Wem League

A major restructuring of a main Shropshire bowling league is looming following tonight’s AGM after three top-flight teams from Telford pulled out.

The Wem League’s annual gathering goes ahead at Old Shrewsbury BC (7.30pm) with secretary Graham Hughes perplexed by the withdrawals.

“We have lost Bowring, Sinclair and Sir John Bayley from division one - and Adderley have yet to confirm that they are continuing,” lamented Hughes.

That could leave the first division with just six sides remaining from last season – but it’s not all bad news.

“On the plus side, Trench, Criftins and Oxon have applied to join the league,” said Hughes of the 10-a-side league that has four divisions and fixtures on Monday evenings.

Another big change is looming with a league spokesman adding: “The management committee are proposing a rule change in the cup competitions.

“At present semi-finals are held on neutral greens, but with the addition of the two new cup competitions in 2023 it has proved difficult to find eight neutral venues for the four cup semi-finals.

“It is proposed that only the finals be played on neutral greens with all previous rounds played on a five home-five away basis.”

Bandit Bowls

Weather-related changes to both Bandit Bowls promotions at the weekend didn’t stop two big turnouts or Shropshire senior team ace Scott Harries.

Saturday’s one-day competition switched from Meole Brace to the carpet at Allscott Heath – where Harries shone again – while round 18 of the winter series next day moved from a rain sodden Meole to Chirk AAA.

“Even with both venues having to be changed very late we still had fantastic numbers on each day,” said delighted BB chief Jamie Brookes. “There were 32 at Allscott where Scott Harries continued his fine form by winning the final 21-9 against a spirited Dan Corbett.

“And Sunday we had 67 taking part at Chirk and, although cold and windy, there was some good bowling all round.”

Harries beat Sir John Bayley team-mate Stuart Rutter en route to his fifth one-dayer success of the winter campaign while Corbett had Danny Williams as his 21-17 scalp in the last eight.

Winter series points table leader Callum Wraight did not feature on Sunday, but many of his main rivals to make the top 40 for finals day once again won their 13-up round robin groups.

They included Meurig Davies, Carl Pemberton, Daz Fielding, Kelly Hill, Liam Badwick, Alan Boulton, Graham Rogers, Emmet McKinley and Nigel Ferrington.

“This coming Saturday we are at Childs Ercall while the winter series is back at Chirk for the pre-arranged booking,” said Brookes.

Potteries Panel

Victories are proving hard to come by for Shropshire bowlers in this winter’s £5,000 Potteries Panel.

Only two of the five in action at round five on Thursday night at Biddulph managed to get over the winning line.

But Sinclair’s Danny Williams retained his unbeaten record in qualifying group three with a 24-14 success over Martin Wrench in their 25-end tussle on the artificial green.

Andy Armstrong also won 30-11 against Adam Jackson but group one rival Joe Dicken lost his opener 21-19 against Andy Booth.

County No.1 Callum Wraight faced what Panel promoter Laura Browny said was a “must win game” for the Fields star “if he wants to make top two in group two” – but he lost his third successive match, this time 20-18 to Aaron Jones.

In the same group, new Woore recruit Ian Howell lost 22-15 to Glenn Johnson.

Tanners League

Clubs in the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League have extra time to prepare for its annual general meeting.

It has been put back a week due to “unforeseen circumstances” - but the venue of Old Shrewsbury BC remains the same

“The League’s AGM will now be held at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 5, due to the secretary (Dawn Gray) being unable to attend on the original date as she will be having a minor operation,” said a league statement.

“Best wishes go to Dawn for a successful outcome.”