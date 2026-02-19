Adam Amstrong hails Edozie family as he 'takes care' of Wolves youngster after featuring with brother at Southampton

The teenager netted on his senior debut just minutes after coming off the bench against Arsenal - a result which put a dent in the leaders' Premier League title charge.

The Wolves youngster has followed in the footsteps of his older brother Samuel - who came through the ranks at Man City before going on to make his breakthrough with Southampton.

At the Saints he featured alongside new Wolves recruit Armstrong - and the striker explained how he has been taking care of him in recent weeks.

He said: "I was thinking just to hit it on target, and that’s exactly what he did. He deserves it. I knew his brother at Southampton, so I’ve been taking good care of him. I’m delighted for him, he trains hard every game and has been itching for a chance.

“He comes on last ten minutes and gets the goal, it’s amazing, I’ve been there as a young lad. He has to embrace this feeling and want more of it. They’re a great family, it’s a great moment for him, his first goal in the ‘Prem’. Amazing. Amazing.”

Wolves equalise as Tom Edozie’s shot hits Riccardo Calafiori and goes in (Jacob King/PA)

The point for Wolves takes them on to ten for the season and now they are closing in on overtaking Derby County's record low points today from the 2007/2008 season.

Armstrong praised the character of his team-mates for continuing to battle - and he insists that they will keep believing that they can finish the season with a positive run.

He added: "We had to. We know what sort of side they are; they’re an amazing team, we know that. It was how we dug deep towards the end, and we felt like there was always a chance to get a goal.

"We have to keep believing, taking every game as it comes as cliched as it is, but we knew we could force them back and try to put them on the back foot, and to come back from 2-0 is amazing for where we are. Incredible.

“We have to do that every game. Since I’ve come in, the boys have made me feel like home straight away.

"We have to take every game as it comes. If we put performances like that second half, we’ll keep getting better and better, and we have to because we know the situation that we’re in.”