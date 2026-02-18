Wolves issue key message to supporters ahead of re-arranged midweek clash with Arsenal

The game was due to take place next month - but due to Arsenal reaching the EFL Cup final, the fixture has been moved.

However, ahead of the game the club has issued a message to supporters following a yellow weather warning being issued.

In a statement, they said the fixture was not in doubt, but there is a warning for snow in places from 4pm today until 6am on Thursday.

The club said: "The warning covers parts of Wales, central England and the southern Pennines, with the potential for periods of rain and snow during Wednesday evening and overnight. While the likelihood of significant disruption is currently assessed as very low, conditions may deteriorate quickly in places.

"Club safety staff will continue to monitor conditions closely throughout the day, but there are currently no concerns about the fixture itself going ahead as planned."

The club has urged fans to check for travel updates and allow more time than usual for their journeys, wear appropriate clothing and be cautious of the conditions around Molineux.