Wolves 2 Arsenal 2: Teenager nets dramatic late debut goal as Wolves snatch point

The Premier League’s top side went ahead within five minutes as Bukayo Saka celebrated his new contract with a headed goal.

Wolves could not contain the Gunners, who hardly got out of first gear in difficult wintery conditions.

Piero Hincapie netted their second after the break, before Hugo Bueno’s delightful first Premier League strike gave Wolves hope.

Molineux was then sent into raptures late on when Edozie netted the equaliser, to mark a dream debut.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made four changes from the side that beat Grimsby in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Jose Sa, H.Bueno, Angel Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde all came in, as Sam Johnstone, David Moller Wolfe, Joao Gomes and Tolu Arokodare dropped to the bench.

For Bellegarde, it was his first start since December 8, after suffering a hamstring injury.

Toti Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan were unavailable due to hamstring and calf knocks respectively.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes from the team that beat Wigan in the FA Cup last time out, as he named a strong attacking side.

In cold, wet and windy conditions at Molineux, Wolves made the worst possible start by conceding in the fifth minute.

Declan Rice clipped a ball into the box and Saka got the run on Mateus Mane, to head home from close range.

Some fans began to boo as Ladislav Krejci gave the ball away with a poor pass and the visitors attacked, as Rice shot wide.

Hugo Bueno (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Hugo Bueno was having a tough time down Wolves’ left against Noni Madueke, and the Arsenal forward cut inside to take aim, as goalkeeper Sa initially fumbled it, but then did well to deny Gabriel Martinelli’s follow-up.

Wolves were all over the place. They were keen to play out, but could not pick a pass, and they had no outlet to go long when under pressure.

In the 21st minute, A.Gomes was forced off with an injury and Edwards brought on Arokodare to change Wolves’ shape, in a clear admission that he got the team selection wrong from the start.

Wolves had more of an outlet after the change, but were still struggling to lay a glove on the Gunners, as Madueke headed wide.

The hosts had an improved spell before half-time as they got stuck into a few big tackles and got the home crowd involved, as Andre went close with an effort from the edge of the box.

A brief VAR check looked at a possible Arsenal penalty following an Andre tackle, but nothing was given, as Wolves entered the break losing 1-0.

Wolves had a bit more structure at the start of the second half and Adam Armstrong came close with an effort from distance.

But Wolves were the engineers of their own downfall again with some dreadful defending that handed Arsenal a second.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As Wolves were coming out following a clearance, Yerson Mosquera stepped out of position for no reason, Armstrong had no idea Hincapie was behind him, and Jackson Tchatchoua was daydreaming, as Gabriel played a through ball for his defensive team-mate to finish beyond Sa.

The linesman initially gave it offside, but a VAR check gave the goal.

But Wolves hit back just minutes later when a recycled set piece found H.Bueno on the right, and he cut onto his left foot to curl into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Tchatchoua handed Martinelli a gift with an awful pass on the edge of his own box, but Sa made a save to deny him.

The right-wing-back was then quickly replaced by Rodrigo Gomes and received sarcastic cheers from home fans as he went off.

In the 84th minute, Edwards handed a senior debut to 19-year-old forward Edozie.

Arsenal players began to waste time as the game entered six minutes of added time, but it was Wolves that had the fairytale ending.

David Raya made a mistake from a cross and the ball fell for teenager Edozie, who saw his shot come off Riccardo Calafiori, off the post, and back off the defender before going in - sending Molineux wild as Wolves earned a point.

Key Moments

GOAL 5 Saka heads Arsenal into the lead

GOAL 56 Hincapie strikes to double Arsenal’s advantage

GOAL 61 H.Bueno with a stunning finish for Wolves

GOAL 94 Edozie rescues a point for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua (R.Gomes, 70), Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno, Andre, A.Gomes (Arokodare, 21), Bellegarde (Edozie, 84), Mane, Armstrong.

Subs not used: Johnstone, Doherty, Lima, Wolfe, Rawlings, J.Gomes.

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Madueke (Eze, 64), Martinelli, Saka (Trossard, 72, Calafiori, 93), Gyokeres (Jesus, 64).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard.