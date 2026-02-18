The Abbey brothers: Where are former youth duo now after teenage brother Jerome made Wolves squad appearance

Amid injuries and availability issues - Abbey was named on the bench for Wolves' home clash with Bournemouth earlier this year.

He was an unused substitute, having been pulled out of school to train with the first team ahead of the game.

Abbry was talked up by Rob Edwards after the game - and it was the latest step in the career of the 16-year-old, England under 17 international.

He comes from a line of Abbey brothers who have come through the Wolves academy, with siblings Jez and Jed also spending time at Molineux.

With Jerome hoping to be one of the next big things to come off the production line at Wolves - here is a look at where Jez and Jed are now following their days at the club:

Jez Abbey

Then 22-year-old attacking midfielder was at Wolves as a youngster but departed back in 2020 in his mid teens.

The Dutch born youngster then moved to AFC Telford United in the National League North - and featured for the Bucks' first team in between loan spells with Barwell, Rushall Olympic and Shifnal Town.

In 2023, he made a permanent switch to Redditch and recent years have seen him make moves to a number of clubs, including Hednesford, Shifnal, Brackley Town and Stourbridge.

And he is currently at Alvechurch.

Jed Abbey

The older of the brothers is 24-year-old Jed, also Dutch born, who plays in midfield.

He was with Wolves up to the under 18 age group - before departing and making the same move as his brother, to AFC Telford United.

From there he has moved to non-league clubs in different areas of the country.

He went to Alvechurch, before a move to the north east with South Shields.

Then came a move to Alfreton Town and was most recently with Marine.