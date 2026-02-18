Rob Edwards makes key selection moves as midfielder out for big Arsenal game following FA Cup

After their battle in the mud at Grimsby, Wolves return to league action against the leaders facing an uphill task to take anything from the game.

Rob Edwards went as good as full strength against the League Two side and although Wolves remain strong against the Gunners, Edwards has made four changes.

Out go Sam Johnstone, which was to be expected with Jose Sa coming back in. Hugo Bueno, Angel Gomes and Jean Ricner-Bellegarde have all come back into the starting line-up.

David Moller Wolfe drops out, which is another expected change. Joao Gomes is also left out of the side and, with Tolu Arokodare also dropping to the bench.

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno, Andre, A.Gomes, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Lima, Wolfe, R.Gomes, Rawlings, J.Gomes, Edozie, Arokodare.