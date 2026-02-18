Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI v Arsenal
After a battling FA Cup clash with Grimsby, Wolves do not have much time to relax as Arsenal come to Molineux tonight.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Rob Edwards named a strong side at Blundell Park and made just one substitute, in the 88th minute, as his players scrapped their way to victory in harsh conditions and against stubborn opposition.
The head coach now has to decide whether he rests some players, with a trip to Crystal Palace coming up at the weekend, or to take a risk on a few in order to name his strongest possible side against the Gunners.
Jose Sa is expected to come back in between the sticks in an easy change to predict, while Edwards may change his wing-backs again to bring Rodrigo Gomes and Hugo Bueno back in.