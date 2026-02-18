'I can't describe': Tom Edozie on 'dream' Wolves debut and how he thought Rob Edwards had made substitute mistake

Hugo Bueno had fired Wolves back into the game - and the comeback was complete when the 19-year-old midfielder lashed home via a deflection in the fourth minute of added on time.

It gave Wolves fans a memorable moment in a bad campaign - and for Edozie it was a moment dreams are made of, having been involved in Rob Edwards' squads recently.

He had only been on the pitch for ten minutes when he rifled home - and speaking after the dramatic late draw, the youngster admitted that he thought the Wolves boss had said the wrong name when he told him he was coming on.

And he found it hard to put into words what it meant to net on his Premier League debut.

He said: "Playing football as a kid you dream of moments like this.

"I was thankful to get on and it was a dream come true to get my goal, a dream come true.

"I mean when he said my name I didn't think he had actually said my name, my heart started beating.

"I was ready to go on and help the team as well as I could.

"It just means the world. I trained hard as a kid, and to play my whole life and score on my Premier League debut is a feeling I can't describe."