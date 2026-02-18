Fan column: Wolves muddling along and ill-prepared for popular tactic

Had to chuckle at some of the comments regarding the underwhelming long-throws offered up by Yerson Mosquera after the Grimsby game.

This tactic seems to have reinvented itself in the Premier League this season with Wolves, clearly caught out and ill-prepared following sequentially. Sadly, like much else that the team has served -up this campaign, Mosquera’s projectiles have fallen well short, quite literally.

It’s demonstrably self-evident that he isn’t up to Olympic standard; if he was a cricketer throwing in from the boundary, the ball would be reaching the wicket-keeper on the third bounce! Any comparison with the most proficient exponent of this art, Rory Delap is purely incidental; I reckon Delap would lick our guy by the best part of 20 yards.