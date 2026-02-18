Dawley Town on cloud nine as they reach Challenge Cup final

They put nine unanswered goals past Brown Clee in Ludlow to set up a final date with either Wrockwardine Wood Development or Gobowen Celtic later this season.

Wood and Celtic will have to try to play their semi-final again after the wet weather put paid to their match at the weekend.

But Dawley were in action and hit the goal trail thanks to a brace apiece from Jason Harris and Kaleem Ramzan against Division One outfit Brown Clee.

Daniel Beddows, Aaron Humphreys, Cain Patterson, Dalian Scullion and Liam Trewartha were also on target for a Dawley side still in the hunt for multiple trophies this season.

Action from Ellesmere Rangers' (yellow) 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury Up & Comers on Saturday. Dom Smith rushes out to deny Ellesmere's Tommy Clarke

They remain third in the Salop Leisure League table, nine points behind leaders Church Stretton with two games in hand ahead of their return to league action this weekend.

Second-placed Wrockwardine Wood Juniors - now five points off the top, having played two more games than Stretton - just avoided their fourth defeat of the campaign thanks to a 93rd-minute strike from Tyrell McFarlane.

Kyle Cassell scored for fourth-placed FC Nations, who are 12 points off the top, having played the same number of games as Stretton.

Meanwhile, Louie Millington was the star for Ellesmere Rangers in their 3-0 triumph at Shrewsbury Up & Comers - a result that took Ellesmere above Up & Comers into fifth place.

Millington scored all three goals in 28 first-half minutes and now has seven strikes in five appearances for Rangers.

Action from Ellesmere Rangers' (yellow) 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury Up & Comers on Saturday. Ellesmere hat-trick hero Louie Millington celebrates

Only two matches beat the weather in Division One, with leaders Ercall Rangers maintaining their five-point lead over Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development after surviving a seven-goal thriller with Haughmond Development.

Ercall twice came from behind in a topsy-turvy encounter to eventually triumph thanks to substitute Regan Hampson's 77th-minute strike.

Haughmond took a 20th-minute lead through Ethan Savage, only for Matthew Minton and Kyle Pritchard to turn the match in Rangers' favour.

Action from Ellesmere Rangers' (yellow) 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury Up & Comers on Saturday. Ellesmere's Adam Oliver gets away from Shrewsbury's Nelson Mateus

But the Mond were level by the break thanks to a Charlie Lewis equaliser and Harvey Lewis then gave them the lead on the hour-mark.

But the table-toppers finished strongly as Pritchard levelled matters nine minutes later and Hampson struck the winner inside the final quarter of an hour.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers remain five behind thanks to a 2-1 success at Ercall 1975, with Kristian Bate and Daniel Churm on target ahead of a crucial clash with third-placed Brown Clee this weekend.

Saturday's fixtures

Premier Division: Bridgnorth Spartans v Church Stretton Town, Dawley Town v Whitchurch Alport 1946, Gobowen Celtic v Ellesmere Rangers, Llanymynech v FC Nations, Prees United v NC United, Telford Town Reserves v Shrewsbury Up & Comers, Wem Town v Shifnal Town 1964, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Shrewsbury Juniors.

Division One: Ercall 1975 v FC Nations Development, Mereside Rangers v Wem Town Colts, SAFA v Ercall Rangers, Shawbury United Developmnent v Ercall Aces, Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development v Brown Clee, St Martins v Allscott Heath Reserves, Ercall Colts v Ercall Evolution.