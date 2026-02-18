Bridgnorth win a thriller as they look to reel in the top six

A penalty try awarded with the final action of the match proved the difference after an exciting encounter that ebbed and flowed back and forth.

Bridgnorth began nervously, handling errors stalling early momentum and Lichfield were quick to capitalise, nudging ahead with a penalty.

The response, however, hinted at the attacking sharpness that has become a feature of Bridgnorth’s season.

George Jackson won a crucial penalty to settle home nerves and, from there, the players cut loose. Jacob Tomkinson’s incisive break split the defensive line before he delivered a long, confident pass to Adam Ellis, who scorched down the outside channel for a superbly-taken try. Elliot Murphy’s conversion edged the hosts in front.

Lichfield struck next, kicking to a 20-metre lineout and rumbling forward through their pack before their fly-half identified a sliver of space to cross for a converted try and restore the advantage.

Twice Bridgnorth kicked penalties into the 22 looking to maul, only to be denied by technical infringements, but the pressure told at the third time of asking as Patrick Smallman surged powerfully out of the drive, fending off a tackler to score. Murphy added the extras for a 14-10 lead at half-time.

Action from Bridgnorth's victory over Lichfield on Saturday (Picture: Dave Cooper)

The second half began as scrappily as the first. Lichfield’s restart went straight out, but Bridgnorth’s subsequent penalty failed to find touch, and invited a counter from which Lichfield reclaimed the lead with a converted score.

The introduction of Reece Boughton and Charley Wright shifted the energy. Boughton’s composure and Wright’s dynamism injected tempo, and from a seven-metre lineout Loti Molitika emerged with the ball after a co-ordinated drive to touch down.

The bonus-point try soon followed in style. Wright’s searing break fractured the defence, Brough linked cleverly, and Jack Cole finished with composure in the right-hand corner. At 24-17, Bridgnorth appeared to have seized control, yet this contest was far from settled.

Bridgnorth lost two men to the sinbin and were then forced into uncontested scrums as they sacrificed another to be reduced to 12 players.

Lichfield took advantage to level with a converted try, but Bridgnorth held firm - preventing any further scores as they survived the sib-bin period with discipline and composure.

Back at full strength, Bridgnorth pushed for the winner and a promising attack was cynically halted by a deliberate knock-on, earning Lichfield a yellow card.

The siege began: five-metre lineouts, reset scrums, repeat penalties. Lichfield’s resistance was admirable and organised.

With time almost expired and the scores locked, Bridgnorth launched one final assault down the right. As the pass was flung wide with numbers outside, a Lichfield hand again intervened illegally. This time the referee had no hesitation: penalty try awarded.

The final whistle followed almost immediately and Bridgnorth were able to celebrate a crucial win that takes them to 50 points - four behind their sixth-placed visitors.