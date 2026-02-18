AFC Telford United boss hails departing play-off hero

The right-back, a key figure in the Bucks' promotion to National League North, helped improve the defence over the final stretch of last season - before scoring the decisive goal in the play-off final triumph at Kettering Town.

But the emergence of Ammar Dyer this campaign meant Fridye-Harper’s desire to play more games could only be met by a move away from the Seah Stadium.

“Jid’s been fantastic for me," said Wilkin. "He came in last season, a tremendously athletic boy, with a great attitude to it, and just a lovely, lovely character. I have to say he's conducted himself in such a good way over this period.

"He hasn't played anywhere near as much as he would have liked this season, and it's been a little bit frustrating for him, such has been the form of the boys we've had out there, but I couldn't speak highly enough of him as a character and as a person.

"He's just a lovely, lovely guy, and I hope he picks up his career and kicks on again. He's a capable boy.

"There are certainly little bits and moments that he needs to improve on, which I think he understands and would be hard at trying to improve, but I couldn't speak highly enough of him.

"The goal he scored for us in the play-off final against Kettering will live long in my memory. It was a special moment, as was some of the journey home with him, to be fair.

"He is a great lad, and we wish him well wherever he ends up.”