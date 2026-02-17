Wolves boss calling for bravery ahead of Arsenal clash at Molineux

The Premier League's bottom side host the division leaders in the hope of causing an upset and improving their dismal record of just one win in 26 top flight games this season.

Edwards, who was full of praise for Mikel Arteta's side, knows his side will have to be compact defensively if they want to get a result.

"They're a brilliant team who can play in so many different ways and win a game in different ways, so we've got to be prepared for lots of different sides to the game," he said.

"We want to try and be brave and we want to try and win the game, but of course we're going to have to respect them and what they are. We're going to have to be very good without the ball, very diligent.

"We're going to have to be patient but aggressive in the right moments and then hopefully we'll be able to have moments in the game that we can take advantage of.

"We're going to have to be very, very disciplined. We're going to have to be prepared to run and work hard and if we can remain in the game, then we can grow into it.

"There's pressure on us because we want to have really good standards, we want to keep improving and building. Of course there's a lot of pressure in a different way on them and an expectation on them, so they'll be feeling that and we've got to make sure that we're in the game to make them feel that later on as well."

Adam Armstrong (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves also want to carry an offensive threat at Molineux, amid a run of six games in all competitions where the team have managed just two goals.

Edwards played a back four and an aggressive game plan in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea recently, but that tactic is unlikely to be replicated against the Gunners.

"We'd love to be able to start on the front foot and have the game where we want it," Edwards added.

"But with how good they are and how they play and respecting them completely, there's going to be times where they're going to force us into areas where we're going to have to be very, very resolute and compact.

"We've got to make sure if we are that we're disciplined, then we'll be able to take the ball as well and we'll be able to cause them problems. But we've got to respect the plan and respect the ball when we do have it back, because it's going to be really important that we look after it in the right moments.

"Arsenal are a team that, if you can break beyond a line, then they will get people behind the ball quickly and then you can take control for periods of time.

"But they will step forward then and they will press very aggressively. so we've got to be good in all moments of the game."

Hwang Hee-chan is back on the grass doing individual work after a calf knock, while Toti Gomes has returned to team training after two months out with a hamstring injury, but neither will be fit to play against Arsenal.

Edwards admits the team is feeling the strain of a congested fixture list and the gruelling FA Cup win over Grimsby at the weekend, as he ponders several changes to his starting XI.

"It would have sapped the lads a little bit the other day, but I think it would have sapped them even more if we'd have lost," Edwards said.

"There's nothing like winning a game of football, it can give you a little bit of energy and a bit of bounce and belief and confidence as well.

"Playing Arsenal under the lights on a Wednesday night, it's not hard to get up for that, so we'll have our energy, don't worry about that. We'll be able to freshen up in a few different areas and we'll be ready to run and fight.

"We've shown resilience, we've shown some character and fight. We've got to make sure we bring that in abundance."