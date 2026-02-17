"We are fighting" - Wolves shot-stopper's call to action for Arsenal test

The reverse fixture in December saw Wolves score a late equaliser before conceding a heartbreaking 94th minute Yerson Mosquera own goal, on a night they should have got a draw at the Emirates.

Sa believes Wolves showed 'very good character' in the FA Cup win over Grimsby at the weekend, and says the team should go into the Arsenal game with confidence, knowing they can compete with them.

“All the games are tough in the Premier League, but of course Arsenal are leading, so it will be a tough game for us," Sa said.

"They have a very good defence, I took a lot from the way they defend, they are very good, so it’s a big strength of theirs.

“They have good players and a lot of quality, even up front. I spoke about defence but up front they have a lot of quality, so it’s a tough game. I didn’t play there (in the away game), but we played well. We lost at the end, 2-1, but all the team fought until the end.”

On Grimsby, he added: “It was very messy. It was a difficult game for everyone. I wasn’t with them, but of course I followed it and it was very, very difficult with the conditions. Our team showed very good character and we won, so of course everyone is happy.

“We are trying and will fight in every game to get something. The FA Cup is a trophy that everyone wants to win, and we are fighting. In Portugal it’s the same, the cup is very important too, and of course everyone wants to win it, like here with the FA Cup.”

Sa did not play against Arsenal in December or against Grimsby at the weekend, but has been Rob Edwards' first choice goalkeeper for most of his time in charge.

Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League with relegation seemingly inevitable, as Sa reflected on the campaign.

“It’s been very tough for everyone, even for me," he said.

"I cannot say too much about it, just that it’s very difficult. I don’t like to lose; I like to win and help my team-mates. In this moment it’s difficult to help.

“Rob has helped us a lot. We had a difficult period, but with Rob we seem happier. I’m not saying that we weren’t happy with Vitor, but it was difficult. We have to take the best of everyone, so we need to take the best from Rob and fight and get some points.”