"It's something we need to do" - Wolves boss on summer plans to address leadership concerns

The captaincy has been an issue for some time, with Wolves losing their skipper for four consecutive summers and having no obvious choice to lead the team.

Club captain Toti Gomes has been sidelined for two months through injury and Jose Sa, Matt Doherty and Andre have all captained the team recently.

Although Edwards believes the culture in the group is more important than the individual wearing the armband, he does admit it is an area Wolves must address in the summer ahead of their expected relegation to the Championship.

"Believe it or not, that's not the most important thing to me," Edwards said when asked about switching the captaincy recently.

"I'd love a team of leaders. It'd be great to have a settled one, but it's not the most important thing. It's not the be all and end all to me.

"Clearly with our recruitment and what we'll look for going into the summer, will be more leaders and people that are more natural doing that. I think that's something that's really important to me and to us as a football club as well, it's something we need to do.