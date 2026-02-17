"It's been a really dark season" - Wolves boss hoping for FA Cup respite amid tough campaign

Wolves overcame a tricky tie at Grimsby on Sunday to book their place in the fifth round, where they will face Liverpool at Molineux.

Edwards' side are just two wins away from a trip to Wembley, which would be the highlight in an otherwise dismal campaign that is destined to end with relegation to the Championship.

Edwards, who says the players are sticking by him and proved that in the win over Grimsby, hopes a cup run can offer some respite for the club and supporters.

"I learned that they're with us and they're listening, and if we ask something of them, they'll really try to carry that out as well," Edwards said of his players.

"That was great, and the lads that will be here with us next year, that's the kind of spirit and character and fight that we want here at the football club.

"I know that is a bare minimum, and it should be a bare minimum, but in this day and age sometimes it just doesn't happen that way.