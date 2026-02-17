Dave Edwards: FA Cup run can bring positive end to Wolves' season

It was almost written in every script that Wolves were going to be part of an FA Cup giant killing, with a League Two side knocking out a Premier League club.

The conditions would have played into that narrative - it was bitterly cold, driving rain, on a pitch that was a throwback to the 1970's and 1980's.

My confidence was not helped when I did see the Wolves players walk out on the pitch before the game in their tracksuits and smart trainers, as they tried to dodge the puddles and find the grass to stand on. They didn't look impressed and it did fill me with a little bit of worry.

But in a game that was always going to be defined by mistakes, I thought Wolves handled it extremely well.

The pitch was undoubtedly a leveller, but Wolves played the conditions well, managed to slow down the attacks of Grimsby, who were really buoyant in the early stages.

They were using the energy of the crowd, but Wolves stood strong when they needed to and built their way into the game.