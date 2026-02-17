AFC Telford United squander lead in play-off chase

Allen-Hadley fired a first-half brace for the Bucks at the SEAH Stadium in the National League North clash – only for his side to concede two goals in the second period to let the points slip in their National League North play-off chase.

Hadley struck the opener after sprinting through the Chorley defence on to a superb through ball to fire home in the 24th minute.

Telford had more chances but Allen-Hadley doubled their lead 10 minutes later with his second - with a finish was a carbon copy of the first, albeit having created the opportunity for himself by beating his defender to open up the defence once again.

The winger could have had a third on the stroke of half-time but his drive beat the far post.

Bucks were made to pay the price for that13 minutes into the second half when they failed to clear a corner, leaving Adam Henley to fire home from 10 yards.

And the visitors were level when Jordan Cranston gave away a penalty. Former Walsall striker Milan Lalkovic fired home from the spot.

Bucks had a chance to win it at the end but Ricardo Dinanga's effort was saved.

The result leaves Bucks seventh in the table but still in the play-off positions.