Adele Nicoll turns her attention to next Winter Olympics event after monobob bow

Nicoll officially made her Olympic debut by finishing 20th overall in the one-woman show in the monobob in Cortina, the first ever British woman to compete in the event, and now looks ahead to the two-woman event alongside team-mate Nelson.

The Welshpool athlete was part of the pack in Beijing 2022, acting as a reserve for Mica McNeill's sled.

This time round she is leading the way, but with her brakewoman Nelson having previously competing at three Olympic Summer Games on the athletics track, she is not going it alone.

And according to former bobsledder Lamin Deen, Nelson's experience will be crucial in helping the duo soar to new winter heights in Italy.

"It's that experience Nelson has, and not just the experience in the bobsleigh but of being a top flight athlete," he said. "She'll be passing on knowledge to Adele about what it's like to be at an Olympics.

"From a sprinter's point of view, whether it be in the training or competition, it can also bring a new dynamic to the team.

Adele Nicoll after competing in the women's monobob at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

"We had a great deal of sprinters come into our team and they put a new spin on everything as well. From how we warmed up to how we tailored our sprint sessions."

Nicoll herself has an athletics background, winning her third national shot put title in summer.

She took up her winter sport of bobsleigh back in 2020, after McNeill sent her a message on Instagram and has juggled the two sports since.

It shows a quick succession from trainee to pilot for Nicoll, with most elite bobsleigh pilots spending at least 10 years learning the ropes. She only needed four, taking up the leading roll after Beijing 2022.

For Deen, who also spent part of his career in the pilot seat, it's an unprecedented rise that only highlights the Welshwoman's talent, overcoming hurdle after hurdle to make her Olympic debut.

"There are really very few occasions that you see an athlete take on an advanced driving program and qualify for an Olympic Games in two event so quickly," he said. "She suffered an injury in the summer as well as she blew out her knee while training and has had the task of not only fighting for the Olympics but rehabbing whilst competing which is tough.

"She's managed to overcome all that and she's at the start line now after having finished the season fairly strong on the European cup scene, winning back-to-back medals.

"That will give her a great deal of confidence."

