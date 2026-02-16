Wolves Fans' Verdict v Grimsby: A professional display in difficult circumstances

John Lalley

On a surface reminiscent of the Baseball Ground circa 1970 and entirely restricting any meaningful ball-carrying, Wolves subdued a committed Grimsby outfit reasonably comfortably ensuring that Sam Johnstone was virtually untested.

Ploughing through mud and water meant that hopeful forward passes were the safest option for both sides and inevitably the game had little structure or quality making for a poor spectacle.

Wolves themselves created few positive outcomes; Joao Gomes was unfortunate with a fine set-piece and Adam Armstrong wasted a clear opportunity that was gifted to him by a Grimsby error.

Later, Mateus Mane shot wildly when well-placed but otherwise the game simply became a war of attrition. Wolves, to their credit were prepared to adapt to the conditions and match a fired-up home team for application and intensity.

The buffer was that the margin for error in this game was far more substantial than the unforgiving Premier League. When Wolves did make mistakes, Grimsby didn’t possess the necessary acumen to cash-in decisively.

It can’t have been a razzle for the players facing the restrictions of such conditions and it was a surprise that Rob Edwards seemed reluctant to utilise the bench until time had virtually elapsed.

Mane in particular appeared neutralised by the elements and seemed to be labouring physically; thought he deserved a break from the slog.