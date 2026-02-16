Same old story for West Brom's Manchester United loanee who had frustrating spell at The Hawthorns

The midfielder picked up two knocks that basically ruled out the majority of his time at The Hawthorns - prior to his Manchester United recall in January.

He was sent back out on loan, arriving at Hull City, who Albion had pipped in the summer transfer race for Collyer.

The youngster came off the bench for his debut recently in the defeat at home to Bristol City - having worked his way back to fitness.

However, the same old story seems to be happening again for the 22-year-old.

Collyer was due to feature in Hull's FA Cup tie with Chelsea on Friday evening - a game which saw the Tigers beaten 4-0.

However, it was revealed after the game that he had picked up a hamstring injury in training and he would be ruled out for two weeks.

It is a similar story for Collyer, with a muscle injury having ended his time at Albion, as the midfielder returned to United injured when he was recalled in January.