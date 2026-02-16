Rob Edwards praises 'unassuming leader' in Wolves' win at Grimsby

The centre-back's fine finish on the hour mark broke the deadlock as Wolves squeezed past League Two Grimsby in a tricky cup tie on Sunday afternoon.

S.Bueno has been a regular in Edwards' team for most of his time in charge and the head coach had nothing but praise for the defender after his winning moment and late block to deny the hosts an equaliser.

"Santi has been someone who is really growing on me," Edwards said.

"He goes about his business as an unassuming, very quiet leader. I think he's been playing very well for us.

"Two clean sheets in a row, it was good. He's got the all-important goal today and an amazing tackle right at the end as well.

"He's just a good footballer and he showed up.

"A brilliant finish, great run.