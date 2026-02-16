'Not the kind of football': Grimsby Town boss hits out as 'mud bath' comes under spotlight in Wolves FA Cup tie

The TV cameras were anticipating a potential FA Cup banana skin on Sunday - with the Mariners having already dumped Manchester United out of the EFL Cup this season.

But Wolves turned up in a professional capacity and went through courtesy of a second half strike from Santi Bueno.

The main talking point of the game however was the surface - with the game played on what was described by many commentators and pundits as a 'mud bath'.

It turned the game into a battle with neither side able to get the ball down and play.

In games like this the home side relishes bringing the Premier League outfit down to their level - but Grimsby boss Artell was not happy with how it play out.

He said that is not the kind of surface he wants his side to be playing on.

Artell explained: “I don’t want people to think I’m making excuses, but it [the pitch] doesn’t allow for the kind of game we want to play.

"That’s the hand we’re dealt at the minute, though, and I thought both teams coped with it fairly well.

“It wasn’t a classic in that sense, but we’ve limited a Premier League side to one shot on target, and we’re still disappointed to not get the results. To be disappointed afterwards shows how well we did going up against a top-flight team.

“We didn’t do enough on the other side of the coin to cause them enough of a problem and make the most of the conditions. That’s not the kind of surface we want to play on or the kind of football we want to play, but I don’t want it to sound like sour grapes, but that’s the game.”