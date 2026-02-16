Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Grimsby after FA Cup win
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance after the FA Cup win over Grimsby.
By Liam Keen
Sam Johnstone
In reality the goalkeeper was never properly tested and he dealt with the conditions well by making smart decisions.
Smart: 6
Jackson Tchatchoua
The defender did well enough on the day and offered an attacking threat in the second half, when many were concerned about his inclusion.
Did well: 6
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera enjoyed getting involved in some scraps and being the pantomime villain, as he helped maintain the clean sheet.
Fighter: 6
Santi Bueno
The centre-back took his winning goal very well with a moment of quality and was good in the air defensively.
Goalscorer: 7