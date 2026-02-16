Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Grimsby after FA Cup win

Sam Johnstone

In reality the goalkeeper was never properly tested and he dealt with the conditions well by making smart decisions.

Smart: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

The defender did well enough on the day and offered an attacking threat in the second half, when many were concerned about his inclusion.

Did well: 6

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera enjoyed getting involved in some scraps and being the pantomime villain, as he helped maintain the clean sheet.

Fighter: 6

Santi Bueno

The centre-back took his winning goal very well with a moment of quality and was good in the air defensively.

Goalscorer: 7