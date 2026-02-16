Leaders made to battle all the way at the top of the Shrewsbury Snooker League
Harlescott A remain on course to triumph in the Shrewsbury Snooker League, but were made to fight all the way by Meole Brace F.
The leaders strengthened their grip on the summit only thanks to their opponents having no fourth player, meaning Callum Wraight received a walkover in the deciding frame.
The first had been controlled by Harlescott's Mike Beasley, knocking in a 48 break during his 72-13 win over Steve Switonski.
Meole Brace's Dave Berry produced a spectacular performance in the next, with breaks of 46 and a superb 85 clearance to overwhelm Craig Crossley in just two visits, 131-1.
Andy Sparkes pushed Billy Lanham, but Lanham still prevailed 69-41. However, third-bottom Meole - despite leading the aggregate 185-184 - had no fourth player, so Callum Wraight received a walkover.
While Harlescott hold a 17-point advantage at the top, the rest of the division is separated by the same margin.
Beaconsfield B shared the spoils with second-bottom Preston Brockhurst.
Preston's Pip Higgins potted a tricky green and brown for game to defeat Andy Baron 67-38, but Adrian Rowe was in fluent form to level things up by beating Glyn Buckley 87-3 with breaks of 32 and 28.
A close third saw Adrian Trowsdale edge out Simon Richards to give the visitors the lead once more, but Phil Ryan secured Beaconsfield B a draw by overcoming Arn Mulligan 67-25.
In the remaining match, Wem Cons A saw off bottom side Meole Brace G thanks to Josh Whittall, Duncan Hill and Greg Edwards - who secured an extra point with a bonus break of 65.