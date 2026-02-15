The New Saints take big step towards another title

Second-half goals from top scorer Jordan Williams and Ryan Brobbel, from the penalty spot, sealed three more points for Saints on Friday night.

It was their fifth win in a row and Saints have now extended their lead over second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads, who drew 0-0 with Penybont on Saturday, to 12 points with seven league games remaining.

Saints had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw on their previous visit to a Colwyn Bay side managed by former TNS striker Mike Wilde last August, but this time they did enough to claim victory.

“It’s a tough place to come,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. “They’re doing well, Wildey’s got them really playing well.

“They’re really strong from set plays, very direct, and throwing the ball in from anywhere in their half, and corners are strong, well organised in set plays, so we’re really pleased with a clean sheet, especially coming up here.

“And how we played as well because the pitch is really tricky. Obviously we’ve had a lot of rain lately and the ground staff here have done fantastic to get the game on to start with.

“To come here and win the game reasonably comfortable, and to score two goals and have a clean sheet then we can’t ask for anything more coming away to Colwyn Bay.”

Williams broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half when he converted Brobbel’s low cross from the left.Colwyn Bay were close to an equaliser when TNS defender Harrison McGahey turned an attempted clearance against his own post.

Saints doubled their advantage in the 67th minute thanks to a penalty from Brobbel, awarded following a challenge by Lewis Sirrell on Rory Holden.Harrison added he was “really pleased” for goalkeeper Jack Edwards, who kept a clean sheet on his league debut for TNS, while he also highlighted the contribution of Jacob Owen after he enjoyed an impressive return to the side at right back.

TNS are next in action at home to Caernarfon Town on Friday night (7.45pm).

