Telford Tigers overpower rivals to secure second straight home win

The Tigers followed up the previous weekend’s victory over Basingstoke at Telford Ice Arena to strengthen their grip on a top-six place in the National League.

In what was a tight contest through the first 30 minutes, it was the Phantoms who initially had the edge before Telford took control from the midway point and powered to the win.

Luke Ferrara gave Peterborough the perfect start when he collected Dillon Lawrence’s pass and fired past Telford goaltender Brad Day inside the opening three minutes.

Telford then hit back, scoring twice in the space of 90 seconds to lead through Caelan McPhee and Tate Shudra.

And though Cameron Hough levelled for the Phantoms on the power play, it was the home side who still had their noses in front at the first intermission after Eric Henderson set up Ferguson for his first of the night.

The advantage lasted only 22 seconds of the second period before Hough drew Peterborough level again and when Ferrara then grabbed his second of the night, the visitors were ahead 4-3.

But another quickfire double from Telford delivered a decisive momentum shift.

Henderson again turned provider for David Thomson’s equaliser before, just 80 seconds later, Ferguson put his team 5-4 up.

The match remained tight heading toward the final 10 minutes but James Smith scored to give the Tigers the first two-goal advantage for either side, before Rhodes Mitchell-King put the result beyond any doubt late on.