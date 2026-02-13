The VAR statistic that will shock Wolves and Aston Villa fans - as chief calls for handball rule clarity

A fair few of them have involved Wolves - and at one point the club put forward a motion to scrap the technology that was not taken forward by fellow Premier League clubs.

But there is a statistics that may surprise fans regarding VAR, compared to how it is used in other leagues.

Speaking at a UEFA Congress this week - UEFA referee chief Roberto Rosetti explained that VAR has become too forensic, and work is needed to find a 'consistent interpretation' on the handball rule.

It comes as figures show the Premier League has the lowest VAR intervention rate in Europe's top leagues this season, at 0.27 per game.

The Bundesliga and La Liga come next at 0.38, Serie A at 0.44 and Ligue 1 at 0.47, and in the Champions he ratio is 0.45.

And the ref chief was critical of VAR being used in too fine of a detail.

He said: "At the end of the season we need to speak about this,. Because we cannot go in this direction of microscopic VAR interventions. We love football like it is."

"We cannot forget why it is in place. It's about justice.

"It's good for fans, for everyone, because you want the right decisions in the pitch, especially when they're clear."

He also said there needs to be more clarity on the handball rule, with interpretations changing across leagues.

"We cannot speak different technical languages across Europe," added Rosetti.

"It's not good. It's not good also because teams are playing in European competitions.

"We are speaking a lot about it. For sure, before next season, we need to speak again.

"Only one uniformity and consistent interpretation. We are working for this."