The New Saints 'in a really good place' ahead of Friday night football

A run of four wins in a row has sent the Park Hall side 10 points clear as leaders with eight games remaining of their league campaign.

Head coach Harrison said: “There's not often we aren’t confident, and that doesn’t want to sound like we’re arrogant or complacent et cetera, but we know on a given day, when we play well, we know what we’ve got in that dressing room.

“We’ve got the strength in depth at this moment in time as well, which is really pleasing, loads of competition for places.

“People playing really well, people coming off the bench and playing really well and fighting for a starting position, so, yes, we’re in a really good place at this moment in time, and hopefully that will continue Friday night.”

Saints had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw when they last visited fifth-placed Colwyn Bay in August.

Harrison is impressed how Colwyn Bay, promoted from the JD Cymru North last year under boss Mike Wilde, the former TNS striker, have performed throughout the season.

“It’s not an easy place to go,” acknowledged Harrison. "They make it hard for you, they’ve got good players.

“The two up front, (Louis) Robles and Jordan Davies, are a real handful, so they make it hard for you, and they’ve got Welsh Prem experience as well right the way through the team.

“Not hugely experienced managerially because I think this is Wildey’s second season, Wildey and Danny Harrison, but from experience of this league they’ve got vast amounts of experience, over 10, 15 years plus, and they’ve done brilliant to get in the top six.

“They’re a club that’s certainly on the up and a club that are looking to try and secure Europe, whether it’s this year or next year or wherever it may be, but I’m sure they’ve got European expectations in their sights over the next two or three years.

“They’ve done brilliant and it’s a tough place to go, and they’ve get a big crowd behind them, which we’re looking forward to.”

