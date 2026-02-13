Norwich v West Brom: More 'dogfight' from Albion required as FA Cup represents positive rather than hindrance

They are fighting for survival. It is a season that began with such promise and at one stage had Albion on top of the Championship table.

But the slide down the standings has been gradual - until recent weeks where the decline has kicked in fully.

They are just two points above the drop zone and have arguably been sleepwalking into a disaster.

But now they are in a dogfight there is an argument that the need to show that fighting spirit - and even fight a little dirty.

The Albion fans saw a bit of that on Tuesday evening. Albion were timewasting, to the annoyance of the home crowd at St Andrews. They were picking up clever and pretty obvious yellow cards.

Charlie Taylor's hauling down of Demarai Gray was as obvious as they come. It sparked a melee involving a good 15 players.