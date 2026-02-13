"It's not a concern" - Wolves boss on attacking options and squad depth

With Hwang Hee-chan currently sidelined with a calf injury, Edwards was forced the name three academy players without a single senior minute of experience between them on his bench against Forest.

His most attacking substitute was midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, but Edwards believes Wolves were right to offload some players in January and is not worried about the size of his squad.

"No, it's not a concern," the head coach said.

"We knew when we made decisions for people to either go out and play more football or to leave, we knew the situation but we had to do what we had to do as well.

"I'm not worried about that at all. I don't think Channy will be too long. Hopefully Andre will be back fairly soon as well and Toti's doing really well.