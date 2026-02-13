'Full of fighters': Wolves players make Angel Gomes impression as ex-England man makes 'where they come' points statement

The ex-Manchester United youngster has featured on his debut for Wolves in a defeat against Chelsea - having joined on loan from Marseille for the remainder of the season.

It was seen as a coup for Wolves - with Gomes having only recently featured for England.

He again played a key role in the goalless draw at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night - as Wolves edged closer to the record low Premier League points total.

Gomes could well be a Wolves player come next season - with the club potentially purchasing him in the summer.

After his first two performances - he has labelled the Wolves players as 'fighters' despite their situation.

He said: "I’ve joined a team full of fighters. It’s been nice, it’s been refreshing.

"Although the situation is a difficult situation for the club, since coming in, the manager, the players, the way everyone’s responded to training sessions has been good.

"With the support the fans are giving us, every game we’re fighting and it’s nice to be a part of it.

Wolves in action during their midweek draw (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"They started the game really fast and caused us a few issues in the first half. At half-time we spoke about it and we adapted to it second half, and showed we are resilient to get a point.

“That’s what we were riding on, our defensive unit and then being able to counter attack and get a goal.”

It was far from a vintage performance by Wolves in midweek - with Jose Sa having to pull off a massive save to deny the home side, with Forest dominant at times.

But Gomes has said they cannot be picky and will take the points where they come.

He added: "At this moment in time, a point or a win, we’ll take what we can get.

"The lads put in a solid shift, it’s a difficult place and we knew that.

"They were going to come after us, being at home, and needing points, so we knew it would be a difficult game.”