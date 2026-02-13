Final plea from outgoing county president - bowls round-up

Simon Fullard was succeeded as county president by Andy Jones at Saturday’s AGM at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club – but not before making his requests.

He appealed to all affiliated clubs to get a qualified coach in place to help progress the sport and encourage their bowlers to become referees to address the alarming shortage locally.

And he called on county selectors and competition organisers to consider using clubs and venues throughout Shropshire, not just in Shrewsbury and Telford.

A proud Fullard, the driving force at village club Tilstock, said it had been "a year of highs and lows", the highlight being to host the Senior Merit at his club and receiving an Unsung Hero award.

Tanners Shropshire League chairman Jones will represent the Shrewsbury-based league in its centenary year and will have Oswestry League secretary and comps chief Roger Candlin as his deputy.

All officers were re-elected, but county officials will check on the availability of husband and wife, Mike and Linda Potter, who missed the meeting but will hopefully continue as competition secretary and referees delegate respectively.

Hononoria was increased by 3.8 per cent and treasurer Marie Scott urged a review of county competitions after a big loss on them last year.

All the tidy up rule changes were approved, including the fine for missing the AGM being doubled to £20 despite an objection from Mike Mullock (District Club), but two proposals from Hadley USC failed.

County chairman Phil Scott, who earlier had thanked all sponsors, especially Richard Taylor, closed the meeting by telling delegates that it would be Shropshire’s turn to nominate a British deputy president in 2027.

It’s make your mind up time for bowls clubs in the Whitchurch League.

They have until tomorrow to inform officials of the North Shropshire association of applications to field new teams or withdrawals this year.

The association, which runs the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues, is hoping to grow the Whitchurch set-up back to the seven divisions it boasted before the pandemic.

Ifton’s proposed withdrawal to return to Oswestry League won’t help that goal, but officers have adopted a wait and see approach.

“The clubs have until February 14 to let us know about new teams etc, so that’s when we will have a clearer picture about any changes to the leagues and divisions,” said association chairperson Christine Sayers.