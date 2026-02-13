FA steps in and takes action to make sure Wolves' FA Cup trip to Grimsby Town goes ahead

Amid bad weather in the north of England - Grimsby have been working to take measures to ensure Sunday's clash does go ahead.

And they have received held from the governing body in order to make sure the match has the best possible chance of being played.

With the match being broadcast live on TV, the FA have helped to deploy an inflatable cover to go over the pitch.

In a statement, Grimsby said: “The FA have deployed an inflatable cover to help protect the Blundell Park pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Wolves.

“With the fixture set for live broadcast, the covers provide maximum protection for the surface below and support efforts to ensure the game goes ahead as scheduled.”

Both sides go into the game in very different situations.

Wolves are rock bottom of the Premier League - while Grimsby sit one place outside the play-offs and are unbeaten in ten games, with the scalp of Manchester United in the FA Cup already under their belts this season.