The on loan Southampton full back has featured a number of times for Albion this season - but the majority of his displays have come in a back three.

He first sampled it under Ryan Mason - before being preferred on the left of a three under Eric Ramsay during his first few games in charge.

However, he dropped out of the side following a poor run of form and he has been fan from a favourite among the Albion supporters.

In the wake of Chris Mepham's injury against Stoke on Saturday - Taylor was drafted back in with Albion also missing other key players through injury.

He stepped up to the plate, striking up a partnership with Nat Phillips with the highlight of his display being a goal line clearance to deny Birmingham what looked like a certain goal.

Ramsay has revealed that Taylor received a top reception from his Albion team mates when he walked back into the dressing room - with the players acknowledging the key role Taylor played in the St Andrews shut out.

Albion's Charlie Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

And the Baggies boss insisted that he wants to see more of the same from Taylor after his success on Tuesday night.

He added: "Someone like Charlie who has been in and out, comes in, performs really well, we were desperate for him to do so today because thin on the ground in that sense.

"Meps (Chris Mepham) did so on Saturday, took big steps forward from a performance perspective and obviously suffers in the way that he suffers but we're going to need that between now and the end of the season.

"We're going to need everyone to step up and certainly those experienced guys.

"He got a really good reception from everyone coming back into the changing room because I think everyone recognised the crucial moments.

"But also maybe the difficulty around his situation and the fact that he's come into a back line that isn't playing with lots of rhythm or regularity or consistency and he's done really, really well."