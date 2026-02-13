Daryl Dike details 'lowest points of life' as he hails West Brom fan support despite injury ridden four years

The forward was signed for £7m from Orlando City but he pulled up with an injury on his home debut that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

It was the start of a catalogue of injuries, with the most serious being two ruptured Achilles issues.

He fought back this season and has played a role in recent weeks - four years on from his arrival.

Dike's injury woes are there for all to see through his appearances. In total he has featured just 51 times in the league for Albion and 55 times in total.

He is now entering the final few months of his contract and he could well depart the club in the summer.

Dike has hailed the support he has received from the club and supporters despite his injury issues and being unable to make a big impact at the club.

And he has detailed how the club has seen some of the lowest points in his life.

He told BBC WM: "Thankfully I have had a lot of support at the club.

"Unfortunately the club has seen some of the lowest points of my life.

"When I'm not playing I try and not look at social media, I just want to support the club.

"Thankfully I've had a lot of support, I have been pushing the guys and getting ready to contribute for the team.

Dike in action on Tuesday night against Birmingham City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"Whether on the pitch or not I have a job, to be a vocal person who can lead from the bench, or in the changing rooms."

Dike was handed his first start since the final day of last season - when he featured in Saturday's draw at home to Stoke City.

The striker believes that is a big stepping stone to making a sizeable contribution in the final few months of the season as Albion battle for survival.

And he insists that despite all his injury issues - he is still 'living the dream'.

He added: "Whatever situation I am in I can only control what I can.

"So that is training the hardest, taking care of my body and one day the chance will come and it will work in your favour.

"It was a big stepping stone and I think I played pretty well.

"I am still living the dream and I know that dream looks different sometimes."