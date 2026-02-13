Big numbers at Bicton for latest Bandit Bowls event

Nearly 70 bowlers competed in round 17 at Bicton on Sunday, all aiming to top their 13-up round robin groups to secure 25 points and push towards the big money finals day for the top 40 in the points table come March 29.

Chris Elsbury and Jan Wakefield did just that to move into the current top 20 while unbeaten series leader Callum Wraight, Meurig Davies, Barry Fairhurst, Carl Pemberton, Kelly Hill, Emmet McKinley, Lee Walmsley and Alan Boulton won again to look secure in the top 11.

Other group winners at Bicton were Adrian Owens, Keri Roberts, Ed Proudlove, Will Childs, David Cunningham and Graham Rogers.

Tomorrow’s Bandit Bowls one-day competition will now be at Meole Brace (9am start).

---

Bigger slices of the prize money cake are at stake tonight in the Allscott Heath Winter Bowling League.

Horsehay and Trench meet on the artificial green near Telford with both having their sights on finishing fourth in the 21-strong league to earn a three figure reward.

Bylet look set to finish runners-up to Shifnal after beating Bowring 4-0 on Monday to pick up the maximum of 20 points while Allscott Avengers edged a 2-2 game with Flamingos by three chalks 48 hours later to be secure in third spot.