Why weekend break is welcome for AFC Telford United amid a hectic schedule

With scheduled National League North opponents Macclesfield preparing instead to face Premier League opponents Brentford in the Emirates FA Cup, the Bucks will have some time off amid a hectic schedule.

Wilkin confirmed he won’t bring the players in for training on Saturday, ahead of hosting Chorley at the Seah Stadium on Tuesday and also had an update on some of his longer-term injured players.

Goalkeeper Brandon Hall, defenders Orrin Pendley and David Solademi, and striker Adan George have all been absent from the squad in 2026, but Wilkin’s assessment was positive.

“Yes, I think most will be edging closer," he said. "I think Orrin's very close now. I think David probably isn't too far away. Brandon might be a little bit longer, and Adan's up to his level of work now.

"I think, touch wood, hopefully, maybe a couple of weeks if everything goes to plan.

"He was feeling good tonight when I spoke to him, and he's itching to get back out and be part of the team again.

"We need him back in, obviously, as we lose Matty (Stenson) now with a suspension, so we need another striker.”

Record goalscorer Matty Stenson’s 10th booking of the campaign will likely attract a two-match ban, making George’s return well-timed.